Strike Energy discovers sufficient gas to enable Project Haber to produce urea fertiliser near Three Springs

By Mal Gill
October 31 2022 - 9:30am
Burning off natural gas during flow testing of the South Erregulla well.

STRIKE Energy has confirmed it has discovered sufficient gas resources at its South Erregulla 1 (SE1) well to enable its Project Haber plans to produce urea fertiliser, near Three Springs, to proceed.

