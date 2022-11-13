Farm Weekly
Grain protein levels set to take a hit as a result of harvest rain

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
November 14 2022 - 9:00am
The discount from APW to ASW wheat and malt to feed barley.

AN increase in the price spread between milling and feed grades of both wheat and barley is to be expected this season given the climatic conditions.

