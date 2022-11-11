FOLLOWING a staged $1.8 million redevelopment which had been taking place since May, Merredin's Pioneer Park was officially reopened at the end of October.
The redevelopment works were designed to highlight views of Merredin's pioneer history, including the heritage listed Merredin Water Tank and Merredin Railway and Military Museums.
It will also draw tourists from Great Eastern Highway with new car parking, recreational spaces and improved landscaping and drainage.
The opening was marked with an onsite ceremony with Shire of Merredin president Mark McKenzie cutting the ribbon and welcoming community members back to the park which will act as the new gateway to the town's CBD.
Mr McKenzie said he was thrilled to re-open the park, knowing what it meant for the community.
"Pioneer Park is such an iconic part of Merredin and I am pleased to be able to welcome the community back to the space, so they can see what we have delivered as the first part of our CBD redevelopment," Mr McKenzie said.
"We are looking forward to the improved park providing a vital boost for tourism to the area and in turn stimulating the local economy."
The redevelopment was funded through a combination of Shire and federal funding, with the Federal government contributing about $1m to the project, as the first stage of the larger overall CBD redevelopment project.
Liberal Federal MP for O'Connor Rick Wilson said the funding had been a great economic stimulus for Merredin and a chance for the community to progress a highly valued infrastructure project.
"This project reflects the Shire of Merredin's priorities and it's exciting that, after a 15-year wait, Pioneer Park was able to be included in a suite of revitalisation works in the Merredin CBD," Mr Wilson said.
The revitalisation of Pioneer Park is one stage of Merredin's CBD redevelopment project, with a further $6.6m of works to occur over the next few years, including the town centre and Apex Park which are to be completed next.
It is expected that on completion of the entire project, an additional 11,320 tourists will visit the Central Wheatbelt Visitor Centre per year, spending an additional $430,000 in local businesses and creating nine new full-time jobs.
Shire of Merredin chief executive officer Lisa Clack acknowledged the staff and community who had worked on and contributed to the upcoming projects.
"I'd like to take this opportunity to thank everyone that has been involved in the planning and delivery of the CBD redevelopment project so far, not only staff, but community members and groups who have volunteered their time," Ms Clack said.
"While Pioneer Park is one small part of our overall program of works, I am really proud of the team that have delivered such a fantastic and quality start to our CBD redevelopment for our community."
