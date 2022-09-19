Farm Weekly
Seven Oaks South sire sells to $5000 in Merredin

By Caitlyn Burling
September 19 2022 - 7:00am
Seven Oaks South stud principal Matt Barnett, (left), holds the $5000 top-priced ram, sold on behalf of Elders by Merredin Breeders Ram Sale auctioneer Wayne Manoni to Westonia producer Tim Della Bosca. The team was assisted by Elders Merredin territory sales manager Mitch Clarke.

THOSE in the market for Poll Merinos in the Merredin area know that the best place to find them is at the annual Merredin Ram Breeders' sale.

