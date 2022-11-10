Farm Weekly

CBH Shareholders' Association created by group of farmers to get a rebate back from CBH Group

Shareholders want slice of rebate pie

FRUSTRATIONS with CBH Group appear to have reached an all-time high with a group of growers so displeased, they have created their own syndicate - the CBH Shareholders' Association - to stand up to the co-operative.

