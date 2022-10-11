Farm Weekly
Home/Newsletter Feed

Estimated freight rates from CBH for the 2022/23 season will increase 24 per cent

Shannon Beattie
By Shannon Beattie
October 11 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
As a percentage, the increases this season were reasonably consistent across the State, from Geraldton through to Esperance.

IN another blow for graingrowers in Western Australia, CBH Group last week announced estimated freight rates for the 2022/23 season will increase 24 per cent on average, or $3.80 per tonne, across the network.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shannon Beattie

Shannon Beattie

Journalist

More from Newsletter Feed

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.