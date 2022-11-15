Farm Weekly

UWA research delves into crop residue issues

November 15 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvesting at the long-term rotation trial at the WA College of Agriculture, Cunderdin. Photo by Ken Flower.

GROWERS must place a greater emphasis on uniformly spreading crop residue during conservation farming, according to new research from The University of Western Australia (UWA).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.