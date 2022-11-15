Farm Weekly
Home/Agribusiness

CBH Group purchases Avon Industrial Park land

By Shannon Beattie
Updated November 15 2022 - 9:56pm, first published 8:30pm
CBHs 105ha purchase is the single largest development in the history of the Avon Industrial Park.

MORE than 100 hectares of land in the Avon Industrial Park has been acquired by the CBH Group to secure the future of the Meenaar receival site for the increasing grain deliveries in the area.

