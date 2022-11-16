Farm Weekly

GIWA estimates 2022 harvest to be 23.96mt

By Shannon Beattie
November 16 2022 - 9:30pm
Harvesting canola at Bulyee has been a slow process with the weather wreaking havoc. Photo by Jackie Grylls.

FOR at least a couple of months speculation has been growing that this year's harvest will beat last year's 24 million tonne record and with the release of the latest Grain Industry Association of Western Australia (GIWA) Crop Report, it has been all but confirmed.

