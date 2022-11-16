New shipping record set

A NEW monthly shipping record has been set by CBH Group after it exported 1.18 million tonnes for the month of October, surpassing the previous one set in 2012 by 10 per cent.
The Esperance, Geraldton, and Kwinana port terminals all broke previous October port records, by 48pc, 10pc and 1.3pc respectively.
Domestic market outturns also broke their October record, making it their seventh consecutive monthly record, moving more than 1.1mt from the system over the past 12 months on top of the 16.7mt exported.
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said it was a testament to the hard work of the CBH team, transporters, contractors and growers.
"I would like to thank and congratulate the operations team and the entire CBH team and our contractors for your continued hard work and commitment to delivering value to WA growers," Mr Daw said.
"With the soft start to harvest, we continued to work hard on our outloading program, which has also enabled us to reduce our carry position to 2.8mt.
"With grain receivals now ramping up across the State, we know that this busy time will bring extra pressure to our people, growers and contractors, so please keep looking out for each other."
