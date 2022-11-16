New shipping record set

Farm Weekly
CBH Group sets 1.18mt shipping record

November 17 2022 - 9:00am
A NEW monthly shipping record has been set by CBH Group after it exported 1.18 million tonnes for the month of October, surpassing the previous one set in 2012 by 10 per cent.

