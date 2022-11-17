Jeremy Walker (left), Green Range, was the volume buyer in the sale purchasing five lines of ewes including two lines of ewes from Rockley Ridge, Woodnalling, which was dispersing its flock in the sale. He paid $154 for its 2.5yo ewes and $110 for its 4.5yo ewes. With Mr Walker after the sale were Elders auctioneer and Gnowangerup representative James Culleton and Elders Katanning agent and stud stock representative Russell McKay.