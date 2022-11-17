Farm Weekly
Home/News

1.5yo Woodanilling ewes make $192 at Katanning

By Jodie Rintoul
November 17 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
With the $192 top-priced line of ewes at last weeks Elders Katanning Premier Ewe Sale offered by the Patterson family, Bibikin Farms, Woolkabin stud, Woodanilling, were Hamish Ball (left), with his brother-in-law and father-in-law Ben and Eric Patterson, Bibikin Farms, Woolkabin classer and Elders stud stock representative Kevin Broad and Elders Katanning agent and stud stock representative Russell McKay. The line comprised of 413 July shorn, Woolkabin blood, 1.5yo ewes.

COLD, wintery conditions didn't deter buyers at last week's Elders Katanning Premier Ewe Sale where they pushed prices to $192 for 1.5-year-old ewes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.