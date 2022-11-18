Farm Weekly
Kimberley Cotton Company to develop cotton gin in Kununurra

November 18 2022 - 8:30pm
Shareholder capital raising, along with $34 million provided by the Australian Governments Northern Australia Infrastructure Facility, has been achieved to complete the finance required for a long-awaited multi-user cotton gin in Kununurra.

THE Kimberley Cotton Company (KCC) has reached a key milestone in raising funds to construct a multi-user cotton gin in Kununurra.

