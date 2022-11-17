YOU might have heard of painting the town red, but pink was the colour in Broomehill recently when all the town's sporting fixtures added a dash of pink to the mix to support the McGrath Foundation's Pink Stumps Day initiative.
At the instigation of Broomehill Cricket Club's under 13s team, a Pink Stumps Day was arranged and it didn't take long for the idea to spread through the rest of the cricket club.
It then spilled over to junior tennis coaching and lawn bowls pennants as well.
Not already a digital subscriber? Sign up for as little as $3.75 a week
Pink wickets and pink zinc made their way onto the cricket field and generous splashes of pink could be found all over the tennis courts and bowling greens as well.
Pink was not the only article that was generous on the day - an incredible $1020 was raised through a combination of gold coin donations, the sale of McGrath Foundation hats and bandanas, a silent auction on large bouquet of pink flowers fresh from Jane Cunningham's garden and McGrath Burgers sold at the end of the sporting day (complete with a slice of beetroot for that extra touch of pink).
The senior cricketers also added their fines to the tally to round it out.
Broomehill Cricket Association president Jack Batchelor said the entire team was keen to get behind the Pink Stumps Day concept.
"We all have been, or likely will be, touched in some way by breast cancer - this is going to help our mums and grandmas, wives or girlfriends, and sisters and aunties," Mr Batchelor said.
"We are really happy the whole town got into this day, it's amazing our tiny community can raise over $1000 and everyone was so happy to contribute and get into it - junior cricketers, junior tennis players and the bowlers too.
"It was great to see our guest teams for the day, the Katanning cricketers and the Jerramungup bowlers get into the pink zone too and we thank them for their contributions too; every dollar counts doesn't it."
READ MORE:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.