Food Innovation Precinct WA part of protein production trials

November 19 2022 - 4:00pm
Food Innovation Precinct Western Australia general manager Chris Vas (centre), joined Nick Stamatiou and Nadia Coetzee from Whole to test the suitability of the Whole WINX cell bursting technology to produce a high protein fluid concentrate following the creation of a memorandum of understanding for a plant protein production trial.

WESTERN Australian agri-tech businesses have welcomed the Green Economy Agreement (GEA) between Australia and Singapore, with the start of local plant protein production and processing trials imminent.

