Speculation on who will be new WA Agriculture and Food Minister

By Bree Swift
November 20 2022 - 1:00pm
Jackie Jarvis being sworn into parliament by former Western Australian governor Kim Beazley in May, 2021.

WHILE there has been much speculation that Jackie Jarvis is a likely chance to replace outgoing Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan in cabinet, the Labor MP for the South West Region is keeping hush on the topic.

