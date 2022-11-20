Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rhys Turton in charge of GrainGrowers Limited

By Bree Swift
November 21 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
WA Farmer Rhys Turton has been elected as GrainGrowers Limited chairman.

GRAINGROWERS Limited (GGL) will be heading into the new year with a new leadership team after Western Australian farmer Rhys Turton was elected as the organisation's chairman last week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.