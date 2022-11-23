FROM humble beginnings, the Australian Export Grains Innovation Centre (AEGIC) has spent the past decade building long-term value for Australian graingrowers and now celebrates its 10 year anniversary.
AEGIC was established in 2012 by the State government and the Grains Research and Development Corporation (GRDC) to build market share for Australian grains.
Since then, it has gathered, analysed and shared market intelligence the industry needs to breed, classify, grow and supply grain that markets prefer.
AEGIC chairman Ron Storey said the team had evolved and worked tirelessly over the past decade to deliver tangible value to growers and industry.
"AEGIC has now built strong support through the grain supply chain, and an excellent reputation for Australian grains in domestic and international markets," Mr Storey said.
"We are delighted with the positive stakeholder support we receive, but equally we encourage their continued feedback so that we continue to improve."
Earlier this year, GRDC and the State government reaffirmed their support for AEGIC through to 2025-26 with $24 million investment to maintain and build new trade opportunities and industry value.
The State government allocated an extra $1m for research and to cultivate opportunities for soft wheat, whole grain wheat and locally grown oats.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said AEGIC had worked hard to establish Australia as a preferred supplier of premium quality grains in the global marketplace.
"AEGIC's market intelligence, together with relationships across the supply chain and innovative research have maintained key markets and forged new ones for Australian grain - diversifying risk and growing opportunities for growers across the country," Ms MacTiernan said.
She said investment into AEGIC was a great illustration of the benefits to be gained from collaborative efforts that drive research, innovation and markets to the benefit of the country's valuable grains industry.
These days, AEGIC has research and commercial laboratories, a pilot mill, pilot bakery and a staff of 50 across Perth and Sydney.
Some of AEGIC's most valuable work in recent years included gathering and interpreting market insights to guide future wheat quality requirements, diversifying markets for Australian malting barley, stimulating demand for Australian feed grains and developing innovative oat noodle and oat rice products.
It has cemented WA as the main supplier of noodle wheat for the Japanese Udon noodles market, as well as customers in South Korea, worth $250 million per annum.
AEGIC is also helping establish a new soft wheat industry for the fast-growing Asian cookies and cakes category, in collaboration with breeding companies and the broader industry.
In 2017, in conjunction with other industry bodies, it helped secure access to the $1 billion EU canola market by proving Australian canola meets strict European emission requirements.
It is also building knowledge and analysis of pulses and plant protein opportunities.
AEGIC's ongoing program of virtual crop inspection videos and technical webinars maintained vital connections with customers during COVID.
GRDC chairman John Woods said AEGIC had played and would continue to play a vital role in helping farmers understand signals and drivers to ensure Australia develops and maintains markets.
"AEGIC has firmly focused on the long game in building pathways to new grain markets, developing value-added products, understanding consumer trends and customer requirements and providing critical market analysis to ensure our grain is given preferential treatment in global markets," Mr Woods said.
"We are looking forward to continuing to grow the strong partnership between AEGIC and Grains Australia to deepen our ability to get the best outcomes for growers in domestic and export markets."
AEGIC's activities ultimately deliver value to growers by creating more market opportunities for Australian grains, fostering brand loyalty so customers have a longer lasting interest in purchasing Australian grain and maintaining access and/or price premiums in discerning markets.
It also works to develop new market opportunities and high value alternative uses for Australian grain, improve market diversification to manage risk and develop new opportunities and expand onfarm risk management options by developing markets for a portfolio of grain types, classes and grades.
These benefits flow to all stakeholders across the grain supply chain.
