17-stand shed at Cherylton Farms, Kojonup

By Mal Gill
November 25 2022 - 10:00am
The main shearing shed at Cherylton Farms, Ryansbrook, in full swing on Sunday with 15 of the 17 stands occupied by shearers from Jury Shearing. Jury Shearing also supplied extra shed hands, wool pressers and wool classers to process the wool clip as it was shorn. Pictures by Mike Cameron.

BIG shearing sheds of 10 stands or more are an extremely rare and a wonderfully co-ordinated workplace to see and hear operating, particularly in a post-COVID shearer shortage era.

