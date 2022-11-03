Farm Weekly
Koen 'Kojak' Black, Boyup Brook, sets new world eight-hour Merino lamb shearing record

By Mal Gill
November 4 2022 - 10:00am
Brother and previous record holder Dwayne Black (left) signals number one as Keon Black (centre), holding his world eight-hour Merino lamb shearing record certificate is congratulated by his father, Peter, in front of the tally board. Photos by Lojik Shearing Training.

A NEW world eight-hour Merino lamb shearing record of 604, set last Thursday at Kulikup near Boyup Brook, was Black to Black for brothers Koen and Dwayne.

