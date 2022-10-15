Farm Weekly
Blake McFarlane joined Chant Shearing Contractors full-time at aged 16

By Brooke Littlewood
October 15 2022 - 11:00pm
A few weeks ago Blake McFarlane recorded a personal best in shearing with 200 sheep shorn a day.

WATCH the scene for a few minutes and the skill, strength and pride of shearing kicks in.

