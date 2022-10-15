WATCH the scene for a few minutes and the skill, strength and pride of shearing kicks in.
It is undeniably one of the country's toughest jobs, but the woolshed is where Blake McFarlane found his place in the world.
Wasting no time in fulfilling his childhood dream, Mr McFarlane left school, moved out of home and joined Chant Shearing Contractors full-time at aged 16.
Maybe his upbringing, on a sheep farm at Forest Hill - between Rocky Gully and Mt Barker - was a sign of what the future would hold.
Or the fact, Mr McFarlane was exposed to the shearer's life at a young age, after joining his father Shane on a small cocky run in the Great Southern.
"As a kid, I remember watching the fellas while they were peeling sheep out in the shed," Mr McFarlane said.
"I would've been about 11 when I was like, 'That's what I want to do, I want to be a shearer'."
At around the same age, Mr McFarlane grabbed a handpiece and shore his first sheep - a crossy ram lamb.
He was inspired by every single sweeping cut and the precise footwork of experienced shearers.
"I'm dyslexic, so I copy things with my brain and memorise them,'' he said.
"I reckon that's why, when I gave shearing a crack, it came quite naturally."
Mr McFarlane didn't enjoy school and dropped out in year 10.
To do so, he needed a trade and the woolshed world beckoned.
Some people are revolted by the chaos and smell of a woolshed, but the challenge and camaraderie meant Mr McFarlane couldn't stay away.
Too young to work as a shearer, roustabouting was his golden entry ticket.
And age was fast to prove no barrier as the clippers quickly found their way into his hands.
"If there was a spare stand, the boys would chuck me a handpiece," Mr McFarlane said.
"I'd end up shearing Merino rams for the day.
"Even before that, I was shearing crossbred ram lambs at home and the last sides and what-not for the boys in the shed.
"I was slowly working my way up to full sheep."
At the same time, Mr McFarlane returned to schooling of a different kind at Rylington Park Institute of Agriculture, Myanup.
There he spent a week touching up his skills and learning the Australian Wool Innovation's shearing style.
Back in the shed, retired Chant Shearing Contractors owner Kelvin Chant took Mr McFarlane under his wing, passing on the tricks of the shearing trade.
Within four months of roustabouting and crutching Mr McFarlane was offered a full-time position with Chant Shearing Contractors.
MORE STORIES:
He used lessons learned from his father and Mr Chant in his day-to-day work.
In March, he clocked his first full day on the board, shearing 75 South African Meat Merino ewes.
Within a month he hit 100 and has since doubled the number of head.
"I even cracked my personal best of 200 in a day a few weeks ago -there were no nicks," Mr McFarlane said.
"A farmer actually came up to me afterwards, shook my hand and said 'that was beautiful to watch, every sheep was polished'.
"I was over the moon - I take pride in every sheep and try my best not to cut them."
Mr McFarlane's best time shearing a sheep is two minutes.
It is 1.5 minutes shy of the world record (37.9s) set in Letterkenny, Ireland, but he's got plenty of time up his sleeve to break it.
His top picks of the shearing pen are plain bodied Merinos and crossbreds.
"When a Merino is plain bodied, the wool peels off like nothing and you can get the job done quite easily without having to push over wrinkles," Mr McFarlane said.
"With a crossbred - I can make a crossbred look like an egg, it would be that bald.
"Their skin is quite hard, so it is really difficult to cut them."
He added, "the wool may be dense, but if you cut straight through you get pink blows every time.
"You can see the skin and it is properly pink."
Mr McFarlane's goal?
To become the fastest shearer in the world, shear 500 sheep in a day and go for at least one record.
Well, at least, that's in the short-term.
He also has big dreams of owning massive acreage with sheep, grain and some cattle in the future.
Mr McFarlane wants to run this alongside his award-winning business Blakes' Chooks and Eggs, which sells free range eggs in shops across Denmark, Mt Barker and Albany.
He juggles full-time shearing and running the egg business with the help of his parents and biggest supporters Joanne and Shane.
When he comes home for the weekend, the family sits down together and works through a plan on what jobs need to be done.
Not only that, but Mr McFarlane also oversees a 200 head Poll Dorset-Merino flock.
He purchased his first mob in December and is keen to build on numbers.
"I obviously like wool and that's why I went with the Merinos," Mr McFarlane said.
"I also like prime lambs, which is the reason I brought the Poll Dorset ram.
"He'll also go over my first cross Border Leicesters, so I'll have some real chunky lambs on the ground."
As for shearing, Mr McFarlane is the first to admit it's hardwork.
But the early morning starts and physically demanding labour are made all the better with a good team.
And he has found a family in his at Chant Shearing Contractors.
"Everyone is there for each other," Mr McFarlane said.
"I am deadset the youngest in the team, but we are all competitive when we know we can shear good numbers and shear them clean.
"Some days when we are in an absolute scooter shed, the boys will say, 'Righto, who is going to be on the number one stand today?'"
He added, "You always want to have a laugh in the shearing shed.
"You could be shearing some real tough sheep and are feeling quite down.
"But if you have people alongside you having a laugh, it makes the day go a lot smoother and easier."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.