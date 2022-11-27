A NEW industry-specific data set to help Western Australian graingrowers reduce onfarm greenhouse gas emissions and build more sustainable businesses has been launched by the State government.
The emissions calculation data set was collated by the Carbon Neutral Grain Pilot Project, backed by the State Government, CBH Group and Wide Open Agriculture.
The information will enable growers to understand their own grain emissions and respond to increasing global market demand for grain from low emissions production systems.
The data set was based on 36 case studies of grain enterprises on the greenhouse gas emissions from wheat, barley, canola, oats and lupin production and compares several emissions calculators.
Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan said WA graingrowers could now confidently calculate their onfarm greenhouse gas emissions and adapt their operations to satisfy customer requirements for low emissions food and fibre products.
"It is great to see the CBH Group and Wide Open Agriculture join together with the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development on this project, which lays sound foundations for growers to remain ahead of the game," Ms MacTiernan said.
"There is no denying the market signals from the global marketplace and this important resource will help our graingrowers to remain internationally competitive and profitable."
The program complements the State government's $4.24 million investment in the Katanning Research Station demonstration site to help farmers create more sustainable businesses - all supporting the State's vision of achieving net zero emissions by 2050.
