Radiance South West provides support in Busselton area

By Belinda Hickman
November 28 2022 - 8:30pm
CJ Heins (left) is the ambassador, peer advocacy worker and peer lead group facilitator for the Radiance Network South West, with nurse Anne Mackay, who works part-time as the networks manager and as the community development officer for the First 1000 Steps project.

WHEN Busselton mother CJ Heins walked through the door of the local mental health support organisation, Lamp, with $15,000, she had no clear idea what the money could grow.

