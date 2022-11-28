These may include low mood, feeling numb, inadequate, guilty, like a failure, ashamed, worthless, hopeless, empty, close to tears or sad; feeling angry, irritable or resentful; fear of being alone, going out, for the baby, being alone with the baby or settling the baby; recurrent negative thoughts; loss of interest in things you normal enjoy; insomnia, excessive sleep or nightmares; appetite change; feeling unmotivated and unable to cope with a daily routine; withdrawing from social contact; not looking after yourself properly; thoughts of self-harm or suicide or wanting to escape or get away from everything.