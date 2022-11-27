Farm Weekly
Claudio Bakehouse, Abbey, a tasty treat

By Linda Sharman
November 27 2022 - 8:30pm
Chef Claudio Tallarico has achieved a long-held desire to open his own shopfront, with the opening of Claudio Bakehouse at Abbey. Photos from Facebook.

AS a child, Claudio Tallarico travelled all around Italy with his father and brother visiting extended family each summer.

