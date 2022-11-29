IMPROVED weather conditions have seen increased grain deliveries into the CBH Group system over the past week, with total deliveries received sitting at 6.93 million tonne earlier this week.
This is just over a quarter of the expected tonnages, with the latest harvest estimates putting the 2022 WA crop at 23.06mt.
The bulk of last week's deliveries were in the Kwinana zones, with Kwinana North receiving 827,900t for an overall Statewide weekly tally of 2.983mt.
CBH Group chief operations officer Mick Daw said it was pleasing to hear reports of higher yield expectations across some zones and that, combined with better weather conditions, had led to CBH breaking several site receival records over the past week.
"Over the past week, we have seen an increase in daily tonnages, and we are now receiving in excess of 425,000t per day, with over seven sites setting new daily receival records," Mr Daw said.
"Pleasingly, a lot of these tonnages have been received at sites seamlessly which is a testament to our frontline and maintenance teams who remain calm under the pressure of harvest, as well as the investments that we have made into our assets and infrastructure."
Kwinana North zone
Friday rain slowed receivals for the weekend but the zone is now in full swing, taking the total grain received for the week to 827,000 tonnes and 2,073,000t year-to-date.
Konnongorring broke its daily receival record.
CBH is now receiving all commodities across the zone, with good grain quality and yields higher than expected in some areas.
There is a lot of low protein wheat across the zone.
Kwinana South zone
Receivals have ramped up across the Kwinana South zone with most sites processing high volumes despite weather events, taking the weekly total to 523,000t and 1,054,000t year to date.
The zone has received 23 per cent of the estimated harvest.
Canola volumes are still high but barley and wheat are increasing and will be the main commodities this week.
Albany zone
Most of the Albany zone has seen some good harvesting weather, resulting in 506,900t delivered for the week for a zone total so far of 767,000t.
Daily records were broken at Wellstead and Hyden.
The majority of the grain received is canola and barley, with some wheat being delivered in the northern areas.
Grain quality has been good across the board with yields better than expected in some areas.
Esperance zone
The weather has finally started to improve across the Esperance zone with 464,000t received for the week.
All grades are being received with canola and barley still dominating.
Wheat tonnages are increasing.
As a result of the weather, CBH is monitoring the situation and adjusting its plans should extra segregations be required.
Geraldton zone
The Geraldton zone has received 2,137,000t with daily records broken at Perenjori, Yuna, Canna, Marchagee and Northampton (again), with 660,300t delivered over the past week.
The daily receival record has also been broken with 110,944t.
Growers are starting to switch to wheat with the good harvesting weather, with some feed barley and canola services closing.
Mr Daw said growers should follow the safety rules when at a CBH site.
"We are reminding growers and transporters to drive to the roads conditions and that the maximum site speed limit is 20km an hour and 5km/h an hour over grids or pedestrian traffic areas," he said.
"A breach of site safety rules may result in penalties, prohibiting you or your vehicle from entering a CBH site."
