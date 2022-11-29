Farm Weekly
Home/News

6.9 million tonne in CBH Group system for harvest so far

Updated November 29 2022 - 7:37pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tonnages are accurate as of Monday morning, November 28. Estimated total tonnages for each zone (indicated at the top of the silos) are from the Grains Industry of Western Australia November crop report.

IMPROVED weather conditions have seen increased grain deliveries into the CBH Group system over the past week, with total deliveries received sitting at 6.93 million tonne earlier this week.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.