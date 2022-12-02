Farm Weekly
GRDC and partners tackle snail project

December 2 2022 - 2:00pm
A small pointed snail on canola leaves. Photo by Evan Collis.

A NEW $4.6 million national research project is set to provide Australian graingrowers with new tools and management techniques to combat snails, aiming to minimise losses and improve market opportunities for affected crops.

