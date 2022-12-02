Mixed yarding at final store sale

The sale kicked off with a few pens of yearling steers with Damian Barsby, Harvey Beef, paying the top dollar with one bid at 400c/kg claiming eight 520kg Angus cross steers from Clarke Investments Pty Ltd to cost $2081, one of three pens purchased from this vendor including the second line of 11 of the same breeding averaging 472kg at 432c/kg and the second highest price of $2037.