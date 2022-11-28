Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Expansion for Kimberley Meat Company, near Broome

By Brooke Littlewood
November 28 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Kimberley Meat Company (KMC) is breathing new life into its northern abattoir, with a $35 million expansion set to boost capacity by 60 per cent.

FOR more than 12 months, northern Australia's only major abattoir was mothballed and pastoralists were trucking cattle thousands of kilometres across outback roads for processing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.