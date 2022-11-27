Farm Weekly
Home/Beef

Murphy family, Bridgetown, embraces Southern Devons

By Kyah Peeti
November 27 2022 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
After living the city life, Gary and Peta Murphy decided to pack up and move onto the 130 hectare Bridgetown property they purchased in February 2020.

FORMER city dwellers Gary and Peta Murphy are proving living the farming dream is possible for anyone willing to put in the hard yards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.