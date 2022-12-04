BUYERS appreciated the quality of the Bardoo Charolais bulls at the stud's annual on-property bull sale at Elgin.
Added weight for age and growth helped drive keen competition on selected lots, especially for the Helmsman silent auction selling system.
Almost all bulls sold were bought by return buyers, showing a strong endorsement of the results buyers have had with past purchases from Barry and Dot Bell and family's Bardoo stud.
After seven withdrawals from the catalogue of 35 bulls, 24 sold under the selling system to a top of $15,000 and average of $7104.
This compares with the 2021 result where the top price was $12,000 with 26 bulls sold from 31 offered to average $6567, which in itself was an increase over the 2020 sale by $2000 for top price and an increase in average of $947.
Sale summary:
The upward trend is a strong tick of approval by buyers of the genetics being produced at Bardoo and augers well for the future of the stud.
A number of bid cards were handed in before the losing bidder admitted defeat on the top-priced bull at $15,000, lot 17 Bardoo S52E, with RA & RE Gerovich, Albany, the victor.
After missing last year's sale, the returning buyer was determined to go home with the bull of its choice.
S52E was sired by home bred sire Bardoo Manpower M5E (P) S52E and had below breed average birthweight of -0.4 coupled with above breed average for 600 day growth, EMA and rib and rump fats, to be industry requirements.
Volume buyer Hayes Farms, Cookernup, secured seven bulls of its choice, starting with lot one Bardoo R146E (P), another Bardoo Manpower son that cost $7000.
A real growth bull, R146E had well above the breed average growth with 600-day weight of +57 with breed average for 2020 born calves being +33, and was also one of the heaviest bulls in the sale at 850kg.
Lot four Bardoo S56E, also sired by Bardoo Manpower, cost Hayes Farms $7000 for another growth sire with similar figures.
Lot three, another Manpower son, cost $5000.
Bardoo S71E saw a change of sire with Bardoo Quadrant Q40E.
Lot 30, a bull with breed average birthweight of +0.7 was bought for $8000.
Lot 31 sired by Bardoo M32E and lot 35 by Bardoo Prime P8E went on the truck to Cookernup at $5500 and $5000 respectively.
Buying three bulls as they did last year MH Collins & Co, Nyabing, bought the heaviest bull of 860kg Bardoo S37E (P) in lot two for $7500.
S37E was another Manpower son and a high growth sire with a 600-day weight of +71 and a correspondingly high birth of +4.
Lot 15 cost the Collins $5500 which was sired by Silverstream Manhattan M171, one of the higher EMA sires at +4.1, well above breed average of +1.6.
The third sire heading to Nyabing, Bardoo S41E, was by Bardoo Braxton Q107E and made $7500 with a birthweight indicating a bull ideal for heifer mating.
Returning for two bulls, the Prosser family from Scott River, was happy after the sale with their purchases.
Lot 13 Bardoo S43E, by Manpower M5E was bought with the final bid card at $8000.
Lot 23 cost $7000 and is heading to Scott River also with a moderate birth figure, but high growth with breed average EMA.
The Bardoo Braxton Q107E son was a popular bull on the day.
Returning for another two bulls H & A Norton & Sons, Boyup Brook, paid $8000 for lot 28 which was sired by Bardoo Prime P8E and out of a Manpower daughter with low birthweight and among the higher growth bulls at the sale.
They also bought lot 21 Bardoo S59E by Manpower M5E for $7500 which displayed balanced figures with a low actual birthweight.
Following successful weaner sales, McIntyre Farms, Waroona, returned for two more bulls, paying $7000 for lot 14 and $5000 for lot eight, sired by Bardoo M32E and Bardoo Quadrant Q40E respectively.
Also taking home two new bulls was BT Venn, Pinjarra, paying $7500 for lot nine, an Ascot Goldrush G136E son, as well as lot 18 costing $7000, with a high milk figure.
Returning after several years, OM Dunnet & Co, Nannup, paid $8000 for lot 19, a Silverstream Manhattan son.
Others taking a single sire home were Dairydale Pastoral Co buying lot 29 for $5000, as well as Mark Piantoni who extended his budget to pay $7500 for lot 32.
Lot 10, by Bardoo Quarter Back, was bought by AW & BK Turner for the upset price of $5000 as a return buyer also.
Lot 26 sold for $8000 to an unnamed buyer through AuctionsPlus to complete an excellent result for the Bardoo team.
