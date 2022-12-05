Farm Weekly
Gandy Angus bull tops at $17,000 at Boyanup

By Kyah Peeti
December 5 2022 - 2:00pm
Elders Manjimup and Pemberton representative Brad McDonnell (left), with the top-priced bull purchased by Anthony McDonald, Kuloomba Farming, Esperance, who paid $17,000. With Mr McDonnell were Gandy Angus stud principal Kim Gandy and Steven Gandy.

AN exceptional line-up of quality, well-presented sires were on display at the annual Gandy Angus Bull Sale held at the Boyanup saleyards recently.

