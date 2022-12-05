Farm Weekly
World Soil Day 2022: Guide to WA's unique wine regions

Updated December 6 2022 - 10:34am, first published 10:00am
Department of Primary Industries and Regional Developments GIS research scientist Peter Gardiner and soil scientist Angela Stuart-Street with a copy of the publication Geology, soils and climate of Western Australias wine regions.

A comprehensive guide to the wine growing regions of Western Australia was released yesterday on World Soil Day.

