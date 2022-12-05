A comprehensive guide to the wine growing regions of Western Australia was released yesterday on World Soil Day.
The publication, compiled by the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development (DPIRD), details what is special about the geology, soil and climate of the State's nine wine regions in the South West.
Speaking at a joint SoilsWest and Soil Science Australia event to mark World Soil Day, DPIRD senior research scientist Angela Stuart-Street said it was time to showcase the environment that underlied WA's reputation for producing some of Australia's most distinguished wines.
"Through this work we have found that the wine regions of south-west WA are unique and special in many ways, with a combination of qualities contributing to the south-west's reputation for producing the grapes that make fine wines," Ms Stuart-Street said.
"Although we are still a long way from fully understanding the interactions between environmental conditions and wine production in WA, three features of the South West stand out the ubiquitous ironstone gravelly soils, the ancient granitic geology and the influences of afternoon sea breezes, such as the Fremantle and Albany doctors."
Ms Stuart-Street said building a picture of what makes the environment of a wine region unique was an important narrative to accompany the wines produced in WA.
"This enables growers to tell the story of their wine and their label to form direct connections between the wine producer and consumer," she said.
"The information in the new report will support that story and underpin it with the most currently available data.
"Many globally recognised wine producing regions have a great depth of understanding of their environments, and now the WA wine industry does."
Wines of WA chief executive officer Larry Jorgensen said the project stemmed from an incredible body of work undertaken by the department.
He said the bulletin directly addressed a strategic priority that had been identified by all WA wine regions what is it that makes our provenance unique and what is the value of this?
"The objective data and summary conclusions presented in the bulletin directly answer this question," Mr Jorgensen said.
"Producers can use this practically in making decisions on what varieties to plant and how to manage their vineyard resource and to tell the story of their wine through the lens of unique provenance."
The publication covers the wine regions of Margaret River, Great Southern, Swan District, Geographe, Pemberton, Blackwood Valley, Manjimup, Perth Hills and Peel.
OTHER GREAT READS:
The DPIRD Bulletin 'Geology, soils and climate of Western Australia's wine regions is available from https://library.dpird.wa.gov.au/bulletins/281/
The publication aligns with better understanding WA's land and soil resources for horticulture, which is supported in the WA Soil Health Strategy.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.