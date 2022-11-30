Farm Weekly
Home/News

Beauty in the Bush Collective forms friendships

By Belinda Hickman
November 30 2022 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A grain truck carting grain in November 2020. Photo by Ellie Morris.

FROM all corners of Australia, mid-pandemic, a group of farming women joined up and formed a firm friendship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.