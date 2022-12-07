Farm Weekly
Forrestfield MP Stephen Price wants end to live export

By Bree Swift
December 7 2022 - 4:00pm
WA Labor's live export stance questioned

CONFUSION over the State government's stance on the live export trade was reignited last week when yet another State Labor MP revealed he did not support the live sheep trade in parliament.

