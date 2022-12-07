WA Labor's live export stance questioned

CONFUSION over the State government's stance on the live export trade was reignited last week when yet another State Labor MP revealed he did not support the live sheep trade in parliament.
The revelation came from Forrestfield MP Stephen Price during a debate on the Animal Welfare and Trespass Legislation Amendment Bill 2021.
In the days following, Farm Weekly contacted Premier Mark McGowan's office to confirm whether the government still supported Western Australia's live export industry.
"The Premier has been consistent and clear that the current measures around live export, including the northern live export ban, are sufficient," said a State government spokesperson.
"The Premier has repeatedly said these measures - which also include additional vet checks and monitoring - have worked well, and are effective and appropriate."
Before the 2019 Federal election, Labor promised to phase out the trade over five years, but in the years since the party has refused to commit to a timeline.
After Anthony Albanese was elected Prime Minister in May this year, he reaffirmed the Federal government's commitment to ending the trade but ruled out phasing out live sheep exports within his first term of government.
The confirmation that it will end the industry at an indeterminate time in the future has resulted in concerns that WA sheep producers who may stop investing and withdraw from the industry.
The Nationals WA agriculture spokesman Colin de Grussa said with a replacement WA Agriculture and Food Minister on the horizon, the sector needed a guarantee from the State government that the jobs and livelihoods of WA producers and farmers would be protected.
"WA's live sheep trade is one of the most progressive in the world in terms of animal welfare, and provides $136 million to the State's economy each year," Mr de Grussa said.
"This type of internal conflict within Labor is not uncommon, given the soon-to-be former Agriculture Minister's history of standing with live export protestors, but the Premier needs to reassure the industry that it has his support."
Mr de Grussa's colleague, Roe MP Peter Rundle said Mr Price's open admission during parliament proved that "Labor cannot be trusted to protect the agriculture sector".
"This uncertainty around the future of the State's live export industry, at both a State and Federal level, is understandably causing angst and fear in regional communities," Mr Rundle said.
"I call on the Premier to immediately show his support for the live export industry here in WA to silence the alarm bells ringing in Western Australians' minds."
