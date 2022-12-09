Extreme summer bushfire risk

AS we head into summer, hotter than average temperatures, average to below average rainfalls and extreme fire conditions have been forecasted, triggering a warning from authorities.
The Australasian Fire and Emergency Service Authorities Council (AFAC) released its seasonal bushfire outlook for this summer last month, with above-normal fire risk predicted for central western and southern WA, Central Australia, southern Queensland and inland New South Wales.
The outlook means favourable growing conditions - and increased fuel loads - throughout the year have become a double-edged sword primed for bushfire season.
"For central western parts of WA, above average root zone soil moistures during 2021-22 have promoted the growth of both tussock and hummock grasses," AFAC said.
"Higher than average non-woody vegetation fuel loads such as fully cured grasses, together with predicted warmer and drier than average summer conditions have resulted in above normal fire potential for parts of the Pilbara, Carnarvon, Gascoyne and Murchison bioregions.
"For the southern parts of WA after a drier than average October, above average November rainfalls have resulted in above average soil moisture for the South Coast and Wheatbelt areas.
"However, western parts of the Jarrah Forest Bioregion are still experiencing rainfall deficiencies and below average root zone soil moisture, and this has resulted in an above average fire potential for these areas."
Be prepared is the message
EVERYONE has been urged to prepare for the bushfire season - irrespective of whether they are in an above normal or normal risk area.
Above average rainfall throughout the year has become a double-edged sword - enhanced vegetation equals that of fuel load growth.
And it's not just in the North West, but also the Pilbara, Murchison and parts of the South West Land Division.
A long range seasonal outlook has indicated hotter than average temperatures during the 2022-23 bushfire season.
Over the course of summer, vegetation may naturally dry out with the normal seasonal cycle and fire potential may rise quickly with any extended period of hot, dry and windy weather.
This means it is possible for regions of below normal bushfire potential at the start of summer to transition to normal, or even above normal, later in the season.
Department of Fire and Emergency Services (DFES) south Mid West-Gascoyne district officer Felix McQuistan said further outlooks indicated favourable conditions for strong trough development, after periods of high temperatures, which may result in periods of extreme fire conditions.
Mr McQuistan said there was an emerging risk due to land management practices including:
A shift in regional focus from sheep to cattle, and the significant reduction of goats.
An increase in environmentally sensitive farming practices across the regions, resulting in increased natural vegetation commensurate with reduced grazing pressures.
The emergence of carbon farming initiatives, which has also seen an increase in natural vegetation and grazing pressures across the Gascoyne and Murchison regions.
So what can pastoralists do to prepare for bushfire season and lessen their risk?
When it came to firebreaks, Mr McQuistan said it was important to ensure no trees were overhanging, there wasn't too much grass through the centre and all flammable material was cleared.
In short - anything which can be burned must be removed.
"There is a balancing act because you could be at risk of having water erosion should it rain," Mr McQuistan said.
"You almost want something to hold the dirt together in case fire breaks over dunes and the sand becomes soft."
As for protection even closer to home, Mr McQuistan said people should make sure they have an asset and building protection zone.
This could be as simple as keeping on top of gardening, so trees aren't hanging over the homestead and infrastructure.
He said firefighting equipment such as fire units, heavy machinery and UHF radios should be in good working order before the season starts.
And a plan should be communicated with everyone on the station and neighbouring properties.
"In all honesty, there are some places where it is unachievable to go and attack a bushfire," he said.
"It could be too hilly, rocky or sandy and so you're just going to get bogged."
Mr McQuistan urged all property owners to report fires through 000 as funding for DFES was linked to activity.
He said there was certainly heightened awareness, off the back of last season's devastating bushfires.
This was evident through the number of freshly graded firebreaks and conversations occurring through the Gascoyne and Murchison.
Furthermore, DFES has actively engaged with a number of pastoralists to increase the awareness of fire risk and responsibility through the regions.
"I have seen a few pastoralists, who are more cognitive of such risks, and have realised it is part of their core business," Mr McQuistan said.
"DFES is engaging with pastoralists and stakeholders through every region.
"We are urging everyone to be prepared and welcoming them to attend our training."
Mr McQuistan believes a bushfire brigade in the rangelands could play a large part in supporting pastoralist response.
In the Shire of Carnarvon there is both a bushfire brigade and fire and rescue brigade.
The township is covered by fire and rescue, whereas the small landholdings are covered by the latter.
When it came to pastoral lands, Mr McQuistan said it was all about pastoralists forming their own brigade to help each other out.
"The best people to assist in pastoral fires are other pastoralists," he said.
"Sending tall timber firefighters to pastoral stations is not the same business - it is a different style of firefighting, land and methodology.
"In the north, dry firefighting is done in a number of ways including directly combating with heavy machinery and in some cases drip torches.
"These are used to back burn from existing breaks 10-15 kilometres ahead of the fire front, where access, terrain and fire behaviour make it too dangerous to directly attack the fire.
"It can look pretty ruthless, but when a number of environmental factors come into consideration it is sometimes the best or only methodology you can use."
Mr McQuistan said benefits would come from a rangeland specific brigade including:
Personal injury insurance where fighting fires on neighbouring lands.
Increased legal authority to act such as take water for firefighting, close roads, enter land and install firebreaks.
Access to training through local government supported by DFES.
Opportunity to support neighbours and be supported by neighbours if needed.
Increased access to appropriate personal protective clothing and equipment funded through the emergency services levy.
In WA, Mr McQuistan said the legislation was clear - the owner or the occupier of the land owns the risk and responsibility for mitigation and combating a fire.
"If a pastoralist has a fire burning on their land, legally they are required to control and extinguish the fire," he said.
"However, if they require assistance they can go through the local government and bushfire brigade to do so.
"It can then be escalated to DFES to provide further assistance."
