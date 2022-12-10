Lessons shape future frontline responses

OUT of the ashes lessons were learned by the Shire of Carnarvon and the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, after complex bushfires devastated the Gascoyne last season.
Shire of Carnarvon councillors recognised a lot more work could be done to improve how such disasters were managed and what help was on hand.
And they acted on it, with refresher training for bushfire brigade volunteers, a new water tanker, service truck and bulk buying scheme for slip-on firefighting units.
The shire's community emergency services manager has also since teamed up with the DFES to help station owners review bushfire plans.
Shire president Eddie Smith said while many pastoralists were highly experienced when it came to dealing with bushfires - having lived in the region for a long time - training was critical.
"Most of these guys have been around long enough to know what is going to happen if a fire comes and know where to get themselves prepared," Mr Smith said.
"Yet, we do have some newer pastoralists in the region and of course a fire in the Gascoyne is something else again compared to a fire down south - they are totally different.
"Some rural fire awareness training has been offered to all stations throughout and outside of the shire."
The shire plans to mainly use a new 13,000 litre water tanker for roadworks, but also - when needed - for fighting fires on pastoral properties.
Mr Smith said an additional truck would be used, to service the water tankers, fire brigade trucks, dozers, graders and light vehicles, which were out onsite.
"Instead of having to travel many kilometres to their refueling area from an active fire, we can take the service to them," he said.
"Whether they need fuel, or water, oil or tyre check."
As for pastoralists' own vehicles, the Shire has initiated a bulk buying scheme for slip-on firefighting units to save both time and money.
The plastic units - including a petrol driven pump, hose and reel - can be fitted on the back of four-wheel drive tray backs and hold between 500-900L of water.
"People will be able to deal with spot fires before they become bigger," Mr Smith said.
"If people can get at them (fires) and put them out quickly it could really save a lot of heartache."
Currently, the Shire is considering the formation of a rangelands specific bushfire brigade, how it will work and what it will look like.
Mr Smith said it would be great if pastoralists became members of the current volunteer country fire brigade in Carnarvon.
He said the brigade was started by plantation owners for fires in bush around the township and plantation areas.
"I think this could morph into a plantation/pastoral fire brigade and therefore provide more intensive training for the pastoralists and greater insurance coverage," Mr Smith said.
"It is still being worked through and hasn't been settled yet, but I think whatever happens it is going to be positive."
Improving time onsite has also been a big lesson learned from last season's bushfires, particularly when it came to travel and people on the fire ground in the middle - or worst time - of day.
In some instances, volunteers were staying a long distance from the bushfires, which meant a reduced time on the frontline.
"People are getting up in the morning and travelling two to three hours at the worst time of the day," Mr Smith said.
"If we could organise it so they are out at first light or even at night - while conditions are cooler - it would make the job much easier.
"A lot of thought has gone into this and safety aspects have been considered because we all know, who wants to be out fighting a fire in the hottest part of the day?
"Furthermore, we want to improve welfare outcomes by station, who goes where and when, and take items including water, food and clothing to people on the frontline should they need it."
Beyond last season's fires, Mr Smith believes lessons could also be learned from Aboriginal fire management practices.
This involves the lighting of 'cool' fires in targeted areas during the early dry season between March and July.
When the Gascoyne was predominantly sheep country, he said pastoralists would burn off parts of the country during mustering.
"Using traditional owners of the land, who understood the country really well, pastoralists would burn parts of the station to keep the fire load down at the right time of the year," he said.
"Such management practices reduced the incidences of the types of fires we are dealing with now."
Mr Smith said air support was also crucial when it came to monitoring bushfires' movements and keeping people safe on the ground.
He said a lot of the time, those fighting fires on the ground couldn't see what was happening in front of them.
"We are looking into the availability of local resources for air support in the reconnaissance of fires.
"Having someone a couple of hundred feet above, watching what's going on is an absolute asset.
"I think we really need to lobby that these guys can save lives up there, they know what the fire is doing and where it is going to go - that's something we are pushing for.
"We are doing as much as we can."
