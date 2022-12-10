SOMETIMES it takes disaster before there is action.
Unfortunately when it comes to the installation of a backup generator for Corrigin's local phone tower, residents are still waiting for that to happen.
In February, phone lines went down and power was lost, after a devastating bushfire wreaked havoc across the Wheatbelt.
The out-of-control blaze burnt through more than 40,000 hectares and destroyed homes, infrastructure and more than 1000 livestock.
At the time, Corrigin's phone towers only had between three and five hours' of battery backup.
Months have passed, but memories of the disaster have not faded for Merino stud breeder Steven Bolt.
And the warmer weather has only sparked further concerns this bushfire season, particularly when it comes to lines of communication.
Mr Bolt said knowledge was power when it came to fighting fires, and this was something the town could not access.
"As soon as the power was gone, we knew there wasn't long until our line of communication would be too," Mr Bolt said.
"There has been talk about rectifying the problem, however it is going to be an ongoing issue for the whole of regional Australia.
"It is not a simple fix."
Mr Bolt said Telstra acknowledged the issue and was looking at making changes in the area.
He said people relied heavily on receiving information - including alerts and warnings - through their mobile phone service in disasters.
"It was so difficult to operate on that day.
"If we did have to evacuate the town, moving a large number of people without communication makes a difficult situation even more difficult."
An investigation confirmed the bushfire started accidentally, when an authorised stubble burn - conducted several days before the fire and then extinguished - reignited in catastrophic conditions.
Mr Bolt questioned the permit system local governments operated under and if it was being used appropriately.
He said permits- under many bushfire acts - were put in place a long time ago.
And while there was a good system, the role with issuing such came with a lot of responsibility.
"Until you look at what took place that day it is difficult to suggest any changes to the current situation.
"We expected to have some update on changes or an investigation relating to the fire, but have been left disappointed.
"I'm staggered - feedback I've received is there is no line of inquiry, investigation taking place or changes for assessment of the permit system across all local government areas.
"What assurances do we have that the same mistake won't be made again?"
Another change Mr Bolt would like to see made is the Department of Primary Industries and Regional Development's (DPIRD) response to animal welfare concerns.
He said growers were told it was their responsibility to deal with livestock burnt or injured in the bushfires.
However, he said - in such a situation - skilled people were needed to assess whether livestock could be treated or need to be destroyed.
"I feel response, assistance and information on who to contact in that emergency situation was probably lacking," Mr Bolt said.
"Fortunately, I had contacts in the private sector, who assessed the animals, but that isn't always going to be the case.
"DPIRD did not have the staff available and offered assistance three days after the event, which is not what I would have expected."
Mr Bolt would like to see a plan where the private veterinarian sector was used.
Given animal welfare is a priority, he said it was unacceptable to leave growers waiting for days on end.
One positive since the inferno has been training offered to and taken up by residents, who acknowledge their vulnerability on the day of not knowing exactly what to do.
Mr Bolt said there was a good uptake in such training and bushfire preparedness, with a number of new fire appliances and upgrades making their way into the district.
"Local government has been proactive in ensuring everyone is ready this fire season," he said.
"As always, residents have prepared as best as they can.
"We are constantly on the lookout and making sure we respond as quickly as possible to put any fires out.
"It is part of living out here, protecting our community whether it is from lightning strikes or machinery starting fires - that is what we do."
A grassfire last week was a reflection of this, and a poignant reminder of February's deadly inferno.
The fire was started by a spontaneous combustion on the green waste tip, posing a hazard for the townsite.
Back burns were put around the area and - once the fire was put out - a bulldozer was used to strengthen breaks.
"It was a bit hairy for a while there," Mr Bolt said.
"She went up at the start of the morning, blowing straight at the town and there's a lot of bush in the northern side of Corrigin.
"We were nervous some houses could have been under threat, but we managed to contain the fire before it went off site."
