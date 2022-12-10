Farm Weekly
Home/News

Steven Bolt seeks Corrigin bushfire answers

By Brooke Littlewood
December 10 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Damage on the Bolt property after the fires in the Corrigin area.

SOMETIMES it takes disaster before there is action.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.