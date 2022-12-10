Farm Weekly
Home/News

Ben Negri, Babakin, reflects on February bushfires

By Brooke Littlewood
December 11 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More than half of Ben Negris property was destroyed in the February blaze, as well as 20 kilometres of fencing, 946 hay bales and more than 300 sheep.

BEN Negri had never experienced anything quite like the 'apocolyptic' Wheatbelt bushfires.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.