IT has been 10 months since an out of control bushfire devastated the Corrigin region.
Now residents are bracing for the season ahead, with large fuel loads across the shire heightening the risk.
"We thought last year was high, but this year is just as bad - if not worse," said Corrigin Shire president Des Hickey.
"A lot of crop and heavy pasture country is going to burn very quickly if a fire does run through."
While it now poses an increased threat, a soft and early start to the season provided the community with some respite in recovery.
Mr Hickey labelled rain at the end of March and into early April, as an "absolute godsend".
He said a positive since the February bushfires, was the fact about 80 residents had taken part in bushfire training, including a ladies fire day training, something the shire will continue to offer.
"The buoyed response to training has been absolutely fantastic," Mr Hickey said.
"You do not wish for what we've been put through, and we need people trained and onboard.
"Between training, awareness and firebreaks at least we are making a difference."
While it has been a difficult season to put firebreaks in place, the district has managed to do the best it can to comply with the regulations.
Mr Hickey said breaks would help in situations where there was a fire on low fire ban days.
READ MORE:
He said there was still more work to be done when it came to the clean-up and repairs, however most people were vigilant and aware of what they were doing.
"Overall, I would like to think everyone is up to speed," Mr Hickey said.
"A comment I heard recently was, "yes we have a harvest ban, but please check everything and make sure pumps and water tanks are full before you hibernate for the day".
"To see the community come through the fire we had shows resilience and support beyond that shows the strength of country people."
