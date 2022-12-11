Farm Weekly
Home/News

Rabobank's Fertiliser Affordability Index tracks latest pricing

December 12 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local fertiliser costs are unlikely to fall

AMID extreme market volatility and record-high prices, fertiliser consumption suffered in 2022, but according to a new Rabobank report, a recovery in consumption is possible in some regions in 2023, with fertiliser prices lowering and commodity prices at historically-high levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.