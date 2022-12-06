Farm Weekly
CBH Group spends $348m on infrastructure

By Shannon Beattie
December 6 2022 - 8:30pm
The record investment in the CBH network included $157m for expanding and enhancing the network, including three major site expansions at Cadoux (pictured), Dumbleyung and Shark Lake.

ALMOST $350 million was invested by CBH Group into its supply chain network during the 2021/22 financial year, making it the biggest ever annual investment by the co-operative.

