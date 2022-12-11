Farm Weekly
Happy Sheeps markets wool direct to the UK

By Mal Gill
December 12 2022 - 10:00am
Happy Sheeps woolgrower Stephen Sprigg (left), Wialki, with a sample of his wool and AWN State wool and livestock manager Greg Tilbrook.

HAPPY Sheeps produce plenty of wool and Wialki woolgrower Stephen Sprigg can vouch for that.

