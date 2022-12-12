MORE than three million tonnes of grain was delivered into the CBH Group network last week, taking the total receivals this harvest to more than 13.4mt as of Monday morning, more than halfway to the estimated 24mt haul.
Despite further delays to harvest for growers, including some rain events and harvest bans, more sites continued to break records last week.
The Kwinana North zone broke several daily site records as well as its zone daily record, where it received 186,352t on December 5.
CBH chief operations officer Mick Daw said this volume had placed significant pressure on everyone involved with harvest.
"As the pace of harvest continues, we are actively working to ensure that we can maintain services for growers," Mr Daw said.
"We are doing everything that we can to put more capacity on and ease pressure which includes building more temporary storage."
This year, CBH completed more than 1.4mt of temporary storage, in addition to last year's 2.4mt, and is continuing to build more at required locations.
Despite that, more sites are expected to fill and close in the next few days.
"We understand that some growers may be frustrated but we kindly ask for their patience and understand that we are running out of room," Mr Daw said.
In the Albany zone, there were some weather delays last week with the zone receiving 458,800t, bringing the total to more than 1.8mt.
Barley and canola were most of the grains being delivered, with some oats coming in as well.
Mr Daw said they were also starting to see more deliveries of wheat in the northern area of the zone.
"Grain quality has been good across the zone, with variability being seen in some areas," he said.
"Yields continue to be above expectations."
It was another slow week for receivals in the Esperance zone with weather being a factor,
Heavy rain along the coast and lighter falls in the Lakes district contributed to 279,100t delivered for the week.
"All commodities are being received across the zone, with most growers through their canola and now into barley and wheat programs," Mr Daw said.
"Area managers have been working closely with growers and bin reps to place the appropriate segregations on site to cater to different grain qualities."
Canola and barley are largely finished in the Geraldton zone which is now receiving majority wheat and lupins.
Arrino, Marchagee, Morawa and Perenjori all broke daily receival records.
READ MORE:
Some sites were expected to close earlier this week, including Marchagee and Canna, with further emergency storage at Narngulu, Geraldton Terminal, Mingenew, Morawa, Carnamah and Latham expected to be added.
In the Kwinana North zone, harvesting conditions were good last week with no disruptions.
Cadoux, Dowerin, Kalannie, Bodallin, Piawaning, Bencubbin, Dulyalbin, Muntadgin, Narembeen, Ballidu and McLevie all broke daily receival records.
"We are now receiving all commodities across the zone - canola is just about complete and growers are now into their barley and wheat programs," Mr Daw said.
"Grain quality has been good with yields higher than expected in some areas."
There will be some sites and services that close over the coming few weeks, including Bencubbin and Burracoppin.
Harvest receival volumes in the Kwinana South zone are climbing each day, with last week being the largest to date and daily records broken at York, Bulyee, Kondinin and Tammin.
Canola receivals fell slightly as more growers moved to barley and wheat and it was estimated 50 per cent of the estimated harvest had been received as of Monday morning, causing segregations to be limited at certain locations due to storage pressures.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.