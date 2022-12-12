Farm Weekly
More than 13.4mt in CBH Group system for 2022 harvest

By Shannon Beattie
December 13 2022 - 10:00am
Tonnages are accurate as of Monday morning, December 12. Estimated total tonnages for each zone (indicated at the top of the silos) are from the Grains Industry of Western Australia November crop report.

MORE than three million tonnes of grain was delivered into the CBH Group network last week, taking the total receivals this harvest to more than 13.4mt as of Monday morning, more than halfway to the estimated 24mt haul.

