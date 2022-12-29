It's been another big year in Western Australia and Farm Weekly has covered all the big stories in Agriculture.
Now that the year is coming to an end, it gives us time to reflect on the past 12 months.
We have dug up what stories really resonated with our readers. Below are the most read stories on Farm Weekly for 2022.
Corrigin stud Merino breeder Steven Bolt is in awe of the courage and skill displayed by farmer volunteers Joel and Travis Bell in the face of the recent terrible Wheatbelt fires.
"The mad bastards saved my house," Mr Bolt recalled as the local community started a massive mopping up and recovery operation.
Brothers Joel and Travis managed to save the home against all odds as fire destroyed virtually everything else on the Bolt property.
WorkSafe is investigating the work-related death of an 89-year-old farmer at Berkshire Valley - 200 kilometres north of Perth.
The farmer was reported to have been unloading hay from a tractor when the vehicle slipped into gear and rolled forward, striking him.
Shearing sheep is undeniably hard work at the best of times.
But imagine shearing 35,828 head of Merinos - with almost half the usual number of jillaroos and jackaroos at hand - and in just under three weeks.
Prominent WA sheep and grain producer John Nicoletti was selling another large broadacre cropping and livestock landholding earlier this year.
A portfolio totalling 45,057 hectares in the north eastern Wheatbelt and the heart of the Great Southern was on offer.
The sale was being handled by LAWD, with director Simon Wilkinson saying it was a strategic long-term business decision by Mr Nicoletti, who built up the quality, institutional-scale dryland cropping and livestock enterprise in response to market demand.
A crowd of about 50 buyers, onlookers and Elders representatives congregated at the Boyup Brook Football Club on last Wednesday for the auction of Dwalganup.
The vendors of the property entrusted Elders Real Estate and rural sales consultant Adrian Corker with the marketing of the farm, which he said had "attracted plenty of attention from interested buyers in the lead up to auction day".
Residents in parts of Kimberley, Pilbara, North Interior and South Interior districts were urged to take action and stay safe with severe thunderstorms on the way.
The Bureau of Meteorology advised the monsoon was activating over the Kimberley while a broad trough was extending from the northern Gascoyne to the North Interior.
Farmers have been urged to be cautious about how they supply vehicles to help CBH Group transport grain from wheat bins to port for fear they may inadvertently be driving unlicensed trucks with no motor vehicle injury insurance.
Earlier this year, CBH called on its grower members to help with its mammoth export task - 17.7 million tonnes of shipping capacity from the CBH system fully booked by exporters of WA grain.
A project based in the State's North West, 20 kilometres from Karratha, is set to supply Australia with 96 per cent of the urea it currently imports from international markets for agricultural use.
Young farmers Ashley and Hannah Jacobs, Bilbarin, had just one objective when they drove four hours to attend a Bremer Bay clearing sale.
They were on a mission to buy the Earnshaw SS250 chaser bin advertised by Elders Jerramungup as part of the sale on Paringa, between Gairdner and Bremer Bay, to replace an identical chaser bin they had lost, along with livestock and other equipment, in this year's Wheatbelt bushfires.
With 400 registered buyers, even the intermittent and unreliable phone signal could not stop the success of Don Thomson's, DW & RJ Thomson, Braeside, clearing sale at Tincurrin.
While 400 buyers registered, the actual number of people in attendance was much higher, making the surrounding paddocks look like the docks in Fremantle after a new shipment of cars had been unloaded.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.