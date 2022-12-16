Farm Weekly
CBH Group announces a $497.7m surplus in its annual report, including $437.9m from Marketing and Trading

By Shannon Beattie
December 16 2022 - 12:30pm
M&T plans to retain 62pc of its surplus to bolster the division's equity position, which will be necessary to fund the purchase of the current and forecast larger crops, manage market risk and offer higher prices for growers.

THE largest ever annual surplus was announced by CBH Group in its Annual Report this morning, driven by a record harvest, strong shipping demand and dramatic shifts in market fundamentals as a result of the Ukraine conflict.

