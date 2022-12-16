WHILE the temporary closure of maternity services at Carnarvon has been well-publicised, the State government recently revealed that some expectant mothers in Narrogin, Bridgetown and Warren have also been diverted to other hospitals due to workforce shortages.
Since November last year, the WA Country Health Service (WACHS) estimates that less than 10 families had been affected by a temporary reduction in birthing services at Narrogin, Bridgetown and Warren (Manjimup) hospitals.
Meanwhile, since February about 80 families have been diverted from Carnarvon Hospital to have their babies delivered in either Perth or Geraldton.
Despite claims by the government that the closure of maternity services at Carnarvon Hospital was only a temporary measure, The Nationals WA's regional health spokesman Martin Aldridge said it appeared to have now become permanent
"I continue to hold grave concerns about the closure of maternity services in Carnarvon, which were cut without warning in February, and remain closed nine months later, with no timeline for reopening," Mr Aldridge said.
"I'm also concerned at the government's lack of transparency around service reductions in Narrogin, Bridgetown and Warren.
"These closures were not communicated to local MPs who were only made aware well after the fact.
"The government has previously promised no Carnarvon residents would be out of pocket for travel and accommodation expenses due to service closures.
"I call on the minister to ensure impacted families in the Great Southern are also properly reimbursed."
WACHS Nursing and Midwifery acting executive director Yvonne Bagwell said the organisation was not immune to the workforce pressures being felt by healthcare providers across the country and in the case of Carnarvon Hospital, it remained safest for expectant families to deliver their babies in Geraldton or Perth.
"Temporarily reducing birthing services even for a short period of time isn't something we take lightly, however patient safety is our number one priority and something we will not compromise on," Ms Bagwell said.
READ MORE:
The WACHS highlighted the 80 expectant mothers who had been diverted from Carnarvon Hospital also included high risk patients that would have been transferred regardless.
"On each occasion, our staff also worked closely with impacted families to ensure they received the support they needed," she said.
While acknowledging maternity service provision in the context of large distances, small populations and while managing a national shortage of healthcare workers is, and will continue to be, challenging, Ms Bagwell said WACHS was proud to have supported more than 4200 families to give birth over the past 12 months, with another 1200 accessing antenatal and/or postnatal care through the healthcare provider.
WACHS recently established a Midwifery Group Practice (MGP) service in Margaret River as well as Midwifery and Obstetrics Emergency Telehealth Service.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.