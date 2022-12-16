Farm Weekly
Expectant Carnarvon mums travel to Geraldton or Perth for deliveries

By Bree Swift
December 16 2022 - 12:00pm
The Nationals WA's regional health spokesman Martin Aldridge.

WHILE the temporary closure of maternity services at Carnarvon has been well-publicised, the State government recently revealed that some expectant mothers in Narrogin, Bridgetown and Warren have also been diverted to other hospitals due to workforce shortages.

