Farm Weekly
Home/Beef
Free

Farm Weekly/WA Angus Breeders Win 10 Angus heifers competition opens

By Kane Chatfield
December 18 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wes Graham (left), WJ & FJ Graham and Monjingup Angus, west Esperance and National Angus Society board member and WA Angus Committee member Andrew Kuss, Allegria Park Angus stud, Esperance, with some of the Graham familys mature Angus cows and May-June 2022-drop Angus calves.

INTRODUCING the 'Esperance Elites.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.