Farm Weekly
Home/News

A big harvest for Ashworth family, Goodlands and Kalannie

By Shannon Beattie
December 18 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvest was in full swing for Goodlands farmer Jo Ashworth in the chaser bin and her son Morgan, who was in charge of carting in the truck. INSET: Ms Ashworth said all of the crops have so far yielded a lot higher than what they looked like going.

ENOUGH rain to be a nuisance, but not enough to cause problems in the crops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.