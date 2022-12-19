Farm Weekly
Home/News

UltraWhites top $554 at maternal ewe sale on AuctionsPlus

By Jodie Rintoul
December 19 2022 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prices hit a a high of $554 in the Nutrien Livestock Maternal Ewe Sale held on AuctionsPlus on Monday for a line of 50 1.5yo commercial UltraWhite ewes from the Bradford family, Hillcroft Farms UltraWhite stud, Popanyinning, when sold to a South Australian buyer based at Naracoorte. The Bradford family sold another four lines of 1.5yo UltraWhite ewes for between $500 and $552.

THE interest in shedding breeds was again on show for all to see in last week's Nutrien Livestock Maternal Ewe Sale on AuctionsPlus, where strong demand pushed prices to a high of $554 for 1.5-year-old UltraWhite ewes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest WA news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.