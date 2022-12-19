Farm Weekly
Nutrien Ag Solutions Merchandise Package Competition now open

By Wendy Gould
December 19 2022 - 8:30pm
In the Nutrien Ag Solutions Midvale store to discuss competition details were region manager west, Andrew Duperouzel (left), regional marketing co-ordinator west, Komala Ravendran and Midvale and Neerabup branch manager Liam McKenzie.

WE flagged our latest Farm Weekly subscriber competition giveaway as a $34,000 inc GST, 'Moos and Merch' prize-fest and now your chance to win is reality with the official launch of the Farm Weekly/WA Angus Breeders Win 10 Angus Heifers and Nutrien Ag Solutions Merchandise Package Competition.

