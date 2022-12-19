WE flagged our latest Farm Weekly subscriber competition giveaway as a $34,000 inc GST, 'Moos and Merch' prize-fest and now your chance to win is reality with the official launch of the Farm Weekly/WA Angus Breeders Win 10 Angus Heifers and Nutrien Ag Solutions Merchandise Package Competition.
The 'Moos' are 10 outstanding purebred, specially selected 2022 drop unjoined Angus heifers fresh from the paddocks of Esperance producers Wes and Fran Graham, valued at $22,000 inc GST.
And the "Merch component', adding even more excitement this year for our lucky competition winner is a $12,000 inc GST, merchandise package from the world's largest inputs supplier, Nutrien Ag Solutions.
Nutrien Ag Solutions region manager west, Andrew Duperouzel, said the company was proud to be associated with a competition that had such a great brand and had been so successful for so many years.
"We have about 50 locations in the State from Esperance to Broome, so we are heavily invested in agricultural communities and this is a great way to give something back," Mr Duperouzel said.
"The winner will be able to select from a substantial product range from any one of these stores, presumably their closest, which keeps investment in a local region.
"We need communities to be vibrant and the only way to help that happen is to keep investing in them.
"We do that through bricks and mortar, our offices and our buildings, but also through sponsorships and partnerships like this and support of local events and sporting clubs."
Mr Duperouzel said merchandise was a big part of the Nutrien Ag Solutions business and it encompassed many parts including crop protection, seed, animal health, fencing, horticulture, Nutrien Water products and all manner of things to suit big or small landholders, shire councils and government agencies, contractors and even home gardens.
"Additionally, we have our proprietary product range of products including Dalgety Animal Health, Genfarm crop protection, Dynagro seeds and specialty fertiliser products in our Fertimax brand," he said.
"Having our own crop protection manufacturing plant at Kwinana, where we formulate locally has been a huge benefit and meant we are not as reliant on overseas markets as we once were.
"Nutrien Ag Solutions has a clear plan in place to ensure Australian farmers are more sustainable, more productive and more profitable.
"As part of this we will be expanding our manufacturing capacity in Australia with more information on this to come in the new year.
"In the sustainability space we are focused on driving additional income streams for farmers and improving outcomes for the environment through a range of initiatives and programs.
"We are excited to be part of the change and to influence what the next few years will bring, so watch this space."
Mr Duperouzel said Nutrien Ag Solutions had just completed an upgrade of its soil and tissue testing laboratory in Malaga to keep up with exponential growth, particularly in soil testing which had "exploded in the last 12 months".
"We are focused on making sure our farmers across the State have access to the right inputs, industry-leading advice and all the support services and tools they need to have a successful season now and into the future.
"Soil testing and accessing the right data and evidence to assist with the decision making process is a key part of this.
"Just this week we have 60 of our agronomists from around the State meeting in Perth and looking in the rear view mirror about what products worked well this year and setting plans for next year."
Entry coupons for the Farm Weekly/WA Angus Breeders Win 10 Angus Heifers and Nutrien Ag Solutions Merchandise Package Competition will be in each edition of Farm Weekly for the next nine weeks so be sure to fill them out and send them in to be in the running to win this fantastic prize.
Annual digital subscribers will receive one automatic entry for each week of the competition from their subscription start date during the promotional period.
