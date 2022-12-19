Farm Weekly
CBH harvest receivals reach 16.7 million tonnes

By Shannon Beattie
Updated December 20 2022 - 10:37am, first published 9:00am
Tonnages are accurate as of Monday morning, December 19. Estimated total tonnages for each zone (indicated at the top of the silos) are from the Grains Industry of Western Australia December crop report.

A FURTHER 3.2 million tonnes was delivered into the CBH Group network last week, taking total receivals as of Monday morning to 16.7mt, making it the second largest intake on record so far, surpassing the 2016/17 effort of 16.649mt.

